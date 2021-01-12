Republican Liz Cheney Will Vote to Impeach Donald Trump [Update]

Don't like to read?

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) revealed her intent to vote yes on the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an interview with CNN on Jan. 12, 2021. She is the 3rd ranking Republican in the House of Representatives and the first member of the House GOP Leadership who has announced their intent to hold him responsible for inciting the insurgent act on the United States Capitol on January 6th.

Her decision to vote for impeachment is contrary to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). CNN’s Chirs Cillizza credits her with becoming the conscience of the GOP.

The House will finalize the vote to impeach on Wednesday, January 13. Even though the impeachment is on the fast track, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) allowed time for Vice President Mike Pence or the Cabinet to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. She has also called for the president to resign.

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) confided that he supports the impeachment on Tuesday.

UPDATES: Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) spoke with Syracuse’s local paper and declared he would vote to impeach.

A third GOP Representative announced their support of impeachment — Adam Kinzinger from Illinois reports the Chicago Tribune.

