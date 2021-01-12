Bill Belichick Snubs President Trump’s Medal of Freedom [Video]

Don't like to read?

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick stated Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, that he would not be going forward with his acceptance of President Trump‘s Medal of Freedom scheduled for Thursday.

Belichick states that he was given the chance to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom to which he was very flattered and honored. But upon the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol, the decision was made not to accept the award.

Belichick said:

Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team. One of the most rewarding things in my professional career took place in 2020 when, through the great leadership within our team, conversations about social justice, equality and human rights moved to the forefront and became actions.

John F. Kennedy in 1963 was the first president to establish this award. It is bestowed upon individuals who the president deems have made extraordinary inputs to the security of national interest of America through world peace, through cultural, public, or private undertakings.

Several sports figures and political backers were recently selected by Trump for this award. Hall of Fame golfers Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player, and the late great Babe Didrikson Zaharias are among the names Trump selected to receive the award.

The 68-year-old Belichick has compleated his 46th season in the NFL. Not only has he been the head coach of the Patriots for the past 21-years, but he has also led them to six Super Bowl championships which place him third all-time in-game victories with 311 behind George Halas 324 and Don Shula 347.

Written by Omari Jahi

Sources:

ESPN: New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick won’t ‘move forward’ with Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump, Mike Reiss

CNN: Bill Belichick declines Presidential Medal of Freedom offer from Trump, Kevin Dotson

New York Post: Bill Belichick not accepting Medal of Freedom over Capitol riot, Kenneth Garger

Politico: Bill Belichick turns down Presidential Medal of Freedom, STEPHANIE MURRAY and MATTHEW CHOI

Feature and Top Image Courtesy of WEBN-TV’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License