Black U.S. Capitol Police Fight Off Racist Terrorist Invaders [Video]

A Black U.S. Capitol Police officer shared that at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, a first glimpse of the insurrection that was about to unfold. This officer received an Instagram screenshot from a friend.

The officer expressed that the screenshot showed an Instagram story from the Proud Boys saying:

We’re breaching the Capitol today, guys. I hope y’all ready.

The black officer wishes to remain nameless out of fear of retaliation from superiors. The officers were being told to prepare for the protesters that they were anticipating to show up, but this Instagram post sent a clear message that a fight was about to take place.

This mob had been incited by President Donald Trump who has a record of exciting racist vigilantes to action. Two black officers report the experience of constantly having to endure racist abusive language coming from the white racist insurgents.

The n-word spewed out of their racist mouths as the black police officers did their best to do their jobs. Black officers explained that they were caught off guard and was not prepared for this attack.

Officers were issued gas masks but they were not instructed to bring them on this day. The Capitol Police did not respond to the BuzzFeed News request for comment about the black officer’s allegations.

It is perfectly clear that those that are the facilitators of this insurrection go as high as the oval office and those in high rank in the U.S. Military and high ranking supervisors of the Capitol Police. When the dust clears Watergate will have nothing on the corruption displayed here.

Written by Omari Jahi

