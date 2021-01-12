Maine Increases Security Amid FBI Warnings of Armed Protests

Don't like to read?

The Federal Building of Investigation (FBI) has warned all 50 state’s need to increase their security around their capitols. According to an internal FBI bulletin, authorities gained “information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January.” This warning came on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.

Heeding the FBI”S warning, the state of Maine has already beefed up security around its state capitol. The Maine Department of Public Safety says they are aware of the warning from the FBI. They further stated they take “them extremely seriously.”

Numerous other law enforcement has planned to protect their state capitol as well. According to the FBI, armed protests are being planned in all 50 states. They believe these protests will begin later in the week and last through inauguration day — January 20.

Katy England — a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety — says that the Maine State Police will remain in contact with its Federal partners through the Maine Information Analysis Center. This will allow local authorities to maintain awareness about the potential for civil unrest activities.

The FBI began warning the Nations states after protestors stormed the Capitol on January 6. Authorities are continuously tracking any potential Maine-based civil unrest. According to England, local and federal partners plan to respond appropriately to any potential threats.

The Bureau of Capitol Police is the law enforcement agency responsible for protecting the safety of the State Capitol and the office buildings that comprise the seat of Maine’s government. It takes that mission seriously.

England further commented that the Capitol Police, FBI, with the Maine State Police have increased security in and around the Capitol.

Our goal is to facilitate the peaceful and lawful expression of speech and to protect the welfare and safety of all Maine people, and we will continue to work to achieve that.

Many people are very concerned with the FBI’s warning. A few people believe these protests and civil unrests may be a foreshadowing of a new civil war. Of course, there has not been any inclining that these protests will actually lead to something so heinous — it does not stop the fear of the possibility.

