NFL Wildcard Weekend Recap [Video]

NFL: Bills 27 — Colts 24

The Colts score first blood in the first quarter with a Rodrigo Blankenship 30-yard field goal with 5:29 left in the first quarter. The Bills responded with an eight-play 85-yard drive ending with a Dawson Knox three-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen with 1:49 left in the first quarter.

Indianapolis scores a touchdown on a Jonathan Taylor one-yard run putting the Colts up by three points. With 14-seconds left in the first half Josh Allen rush for a five-yard touchdown run putting the Bills up at half-time 14-10.

The Billsl on the first possession in the third quarter drives down the field 9-plays for 44-yards and ends with a Tyler Bass 46-yard field goal. The Colts go 60-yards down the field and miss on a 54-yard field goal.

In the fourth quarter, the Bills score a touchdown and a field goal while the Colts scored two touchdowns but it was not enough to win the game.

The Bills will take on the Ravens in an NFL’s Saturday AFC Divisional Round matchup.

NFL: Rams 30 — Seahawks 20

In the first half, the Rams score a 47-yard pick-six touchdown and a field goal to go into halftime on top 20-10. In the second half, both teams scored a touchdown and a field goal ending the game with the Rams winning with a 10-point victory.

The Rams will take on the Green Bay Packers in an NFL’s Saturday NFC Divisional Round matchup.

NFL: Bucs 31 — Washington 23

Even though Washington scored three touchdowns and a field goal it was not enough for Tom Brady and the Bucs’ three touchdowns and four field goals as the Bucs never trailed in their victory over Washington.

The Bucs will take on the Saints NFL’s Sunday in an NFC Divisional Round matchup between Brady and Brees.

NFL: Ravens 20 — Titans 13

The Raven hold Derrick Henery to 40-yards on 18-carries as the Ravens and Lamar Jackson scored 20-points on two touchdowns and two field goals the Titans scored one touchdown and two field-goal only being down by one touchdown with 2:29 left in the game.

The Titans go ten-yards for a first down and on a second amd five R.Tannehill pass deep right intended for K.Raymond intercepted by M.Peters at the Baltimore’s 40-yard line to end the Titans’ chances to tie the game and send it into overtime.

The Ravens will take on the Bills in an NFL’s Saturday AFC Divisional Round matchup.

NFL: Saints 21 — Bears 9

The Chicago Bears played as if they did not earn the right to be in this Wildcard game. They could only score a field goal in the first half, and as the game clock in the second half ticks to zero, they score the only touchdown of the game on a Trubinsky 19-yard pass to Jimmy Graham.

Drew Brees and the Saints scored three touchdowns to advance into the NFL’s Sunday NFC Divisional Round against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

NFL: Browns 48 — Steelers 37

On the first play of scrimmage, the Steelers fumbled the ball on their own 22-yard line and it is recovered by the Browns in the endzone for a Brown’s touchdown. On the Steeler’s second possession they run seven plays and on a first and ten on their own 48-yard line, Big Ben is picked off by M.Stewart Jr.

The Browns take over on the Steelers 40-yard line and on a third and fourth play Baker Mayfield hits Jarvis Landry for a 40-yard touchdown pass giving the Browns a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Cleveland scored two more touchdowns on Kareem Hunt rush after picking off Big Ben two more times giving the Brown at the end of the first quarter a 28-0 lead.

Pittsburgh at the end of the second quarter finally scores a touchdown on a James Conner one-yard run. And at the end of the half, they score on a Chris Boswell 49-yard field goal. Cleveland added another touchdown to go into the locker room on top 35-10.

Cleveland in the second half scored a touchdown and two field goals as the Steelers make a run at the Browns by scoring four touchdowns. But it was not enough to catch the Brown as they advance to the NFL’s Sunday AFC Divisional Round game against Kansas City.

