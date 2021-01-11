PGA Pulls All Golf Tournaments From Trump Owned Courses [Video]

Don't like to read?

In the wake of last week’s invasion of the Capitol, Donald Trump learned Sunday, Jan. 10. 2021, that his relationship with the Professional Golfers Association PGA had been severed. It is their plan to move their 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

PGA of America president Jim Richardson conveyed in a statement that their board of directors voted Sunday to exercise their right to abolish the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster. Richardson continued his statement by saying that holding the tournament at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA’s brand.

After the PGA announcement, the Trump organization made a statement saying:

We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision, this is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement. As an organization, we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster. We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world.

Not only has the PGA stripped Trump of his tournament hosting privileges, but social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have stripped the president and many of his followers of access to their accounts claiming that their usage has become a threat to national security.

Alternative social platforms such as Gab and Parler have seemed to be the migration spot for enraged Trump supporters. These platforms have also begun to restrict post based upon the alleged risk to public safety statement.

