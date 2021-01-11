Manhunt in California for 6 Escaped Inmates

Don't like to read?

Six inmates escaped from Merced County Downtown Jail — located in Northern California — just before midnight on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. According to authorities, the inmates escaped by creating a homemade rope and scaled down the side of the jail. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office immediately formed a task force to manhunt these fugitives.

During the investigation by the Merced County’s Jail Staff, the men were able to gain access to the rooftop before they scaled down to the ground. Authorities have asked if anyone has any information leading to the were-a-bouts of these men’s to please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Manhunt in California for 6 Fugitives

The fugitives are considered armed and dangerous stated those tasked with the manhunt. The fugitives who escaped from the jail are:

Jorge Barron — a 20-year-old Hispanic male. He is 5’5″ and weighs roughly 140 pounds. Barron has black hair, brown eyes, and is from Atwater, California. He was being held on charges of violation of probation.

— a 20-year-old Hispanic male. He is 5’5″ and weighs roughly 140 pounds. Barron has black hair, brown eyes, and is from Atwater, California. He was being held on charges of violation of probation. Gabriel Francis Coronado — a 19-year-old Hispanic male who weighs roughly 225 pounds and stands 5’10”. He has black hair, brown eyes, and from Atwater, California. He was charged with shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participating in a criminal street gang, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of probation.

— a 19-year-old Hispanic male who weighs roughly 225 pounds and stands 5’10”. He has black hair, brown eyes, and from Atwater, California. He was charged with shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participating in a criminal street gang, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of probation. Manuel Allen Leon — a Hispanic male who is 21-years-old. He stands 5’10” and weighs 165 pounds. Leon has black hair, brown eyes, and from Vallejo, California. His current charges are assault with a firearm, evading a peace officer, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, reckless driving, carrying a loaded firearm, and participating in a criminal street gang.

— a Hispanic male who is 21-years-old. He stands 5’10” and weighs 165 pounds. Leon has black hair, brown eyes, and from Vallejo, California. His current charges are assault with a firearm, evading a peace officer, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, reckless driving, carrying a loaded firearm, and participating in a criminal street gang. Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr. — A 21-year-old Hispanic male and resided in Planada, California. He stands 5’7″ and weighs 145 pounds. Rodriguez has black hair and brown eyes. He was charged with shooting at an inhabited dwelling, attempted murder, participating in a criminal street gang, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

— A 21-year-old Hispanic male and resided in Planada, California. He stands 5’7″ and weighs 145 pounds. Rodriguez has black hair and brown eyes. He was charged with shooting at an inhabited dwelling, attempted murder, participating in a criminal street gang, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Fabian Cruz Roman — a Hispanic male who is 22-years-old. He stands around 5’6″ and weighs around 145 pounds. Roman has black hair, brown eyes, and from Los Banos, California. He was being held on murder charges.

— a Hispanic male who is 22-years-old. He stands around 5’6″ and weighs around 145 pounds. Roman has black hair, brown eyes, and from Los Banos, California. He was being held on murder charges. Edgar Eduardo Venture — A 22-year-old Hispanic male who weighs roughly 129 pounds. He stands 5’11” and has black hair with brown eyes. Venture is from Portland, Oregon, and was charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, participating in a criminal street gang, and violation of probation.

Authorities in California are hoping to apprehend these fugitives without any incidents.

Written by Sheena Robertson

