‘Deadpool 3’ Will Start Filming in 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be seeing a “Deadpool” sequel. Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, has confirmed they should begin filming “Deadpool 3” in 2022. Ryan Reynolds’ character will continue to have the same flare in the upcoming R-rated movie.

Fans have to wait a few years to see their favorite superhero. Until then they will have to suffice with all the Marvel shows and movies scheduled to be released. One of those new productions is “WandaVision” which will debut on Disney Plus on Jan. 15, 2021.

The first two “Deadpool” flicks were owned by 20th Century Fox. However, in 2019, the Disney Corporation bought the media company — along with the rights to Marvel’s X-Men characters. Reynolds called the purchase “a win for everyone.”

There has been no mention if they will be linking “Deadpool 3” to the previous two films. However, there are high hopes for the superhero.

Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux are currently working hard to produce the film’s script. Feige also confirmed that Reynolds’s character will officially become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This fact has given significant hope for the new Blade movies and a few others. Fans are wanting the company who would like to see a few other movies go from a PG-rating to rated-R. They believe this will help these movies excel in theaters.

Ever since news broke about the upcoming “Deadpool” movie — many people have begun speculating about who will be in the film. Some are thinking “Spiderman” may join the superhero in the third movies. Other fans are hoping the character from the second movie will be in the third.

When news broke one fan — Safwat Waleed — stated, “Thank god this movie would not have worked if it was PG-13.”

