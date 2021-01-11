Kudos! Hero Capitol Police Officer Protects Senate Chamber From Insurgents

Don't like to read?

Hidden among the horror of insurgents storming the Capitol building on January 6th is a hero police officer. He is credited with steering the invaders away from the Senate Chamber, as reported by Reuters on Jan. 10, 2021.

The news source reached out to the Capitol Police regarding his identity. They have yet to respond. However, CNN reporter Kristin Wilson identified him as Eugene Goodman.

The Black officer redirected the rioters’ direction away from the senate chamber. In a heroic move, the officer places himself in the open doorway to block the insurgents. While there, he shoves a man wearing a black t-shirt to induce him to follow. Goodman turned away and quickly grabbed an earlier dropped billy club.

He promptly turned to run up the incorrect staircase allowing the Senate Police to enter the chamber where Vice-President Pence, Senator/Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and other Senators awaited. They were swiftly moved into an undisclosed area for their safety.

In the video, posted on Twitter by Huffpost’s political writer Igor Bobic, Goodman is chased up the stairs. In yet another, the officer is seen facing his attackers from a landing with his billy club at ready.

Bobic’s tweet above the video indicates he was safe and hiding in the building. He further wrote:

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber.

Apparently, the reporter was running back up the stairs that he has just descended, filming the whole time. Bobic also tweeted it was disturbing to see the mob breach the Senate chamber shortly after Goodman redirected them.

On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) posted a message praising Goodman:

As trump’s [sic] fascist mob ransacked the US Capitol, the brave USCP officer kept murderous rioters away from the Senate chamber and saved the lives of those inside. God bless him for his courage.

The siege took five lives including one police officer, Brian Sicknick who died of injuries sustained by repeated blows to his head with a fire extinguisher. Another officer is on sick leave after his head was struck using a door as it was swung multiple times, pinning him against the doorframe. Dozens more were injured.

