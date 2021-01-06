Trump-Supporting Protesters Breach the Capitol Endangering Congress

Don't like to read?

President Trump finally got his wish. Law and order have been dispensed with as his supporters mob the capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. This is the closest to a coup attempt like this country has never seen before.

They have attacked the Federal government of the United States, disrupted the Electoral College vote ratification. The situation is “absolutely disgusting,” says one CNN reporter. The president is doing absolutely nothing but sits in the West Wing watched this unfold.

Those working in the building were originally told to shelter in place but now are being evacuated. Now, the hoards are in the building on the same floor as Congress meets. There is an armed standoff taking place between the police at the doors of the House of Representatives.

The photos show police show them on the inside of the chamber and Congress members wearing gas masks and ducking for safety. Another photo shows a protester sitting in Nancy Pelosi’s elevated seat.

Reports indicate Vice President Mike Pence is safe. However, none of the others have been accounted for. There is a special concern for Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, who is there today as a Senator.

Trump has been actively tweeting without referring to the conflict. After 30 minutes of watching the protesters storm the Capitol building, he finally tweeted, telling them to “stay peaceful.” He needs to tell them to stand down. If he could muster some decency, he would be concerned, and his tweets would reflect this.

CNN reports a woman was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. She was on the Capitol grounds.

Trump has pushed for this destruction he has unleashed. Not long before the masses breached the Capitol building, he told the protesters to go and make their voices heard.

He has egged on his followers for the past five years to support him and no one else. Trump claims to be the “law and order president,” yet he sits back and lets this happen.

They are angry about the supposed fraudulent election results. Unfortunately, they believe his lies. His words enraged and empowered the masses. Last night at the rallies they promised a civil war.

This is an ongoing story and is being updated as more information is available.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

CNN: Live

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Daniel Mennerich’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gilbert Mericer’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License