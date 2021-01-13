McConnell and 20 Other Senators May Vote to Convict Trump

Don't like to read?

The current senate leader, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), has confided that he believes Out-going President Trump committed acts worthy of impeachment. He also indicated the Democrats moving forward with the article of impeachment is good, according to The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2021.

McConnell thinks the impeachment “will make it easier to purge him from the party.”

Nonetheless, McConnell indicated he would wait until he reads the impeachment document before making a final decision.

The House is scheduled to vote on the article of impeachment on Wednesday, January 13. At this time, the consensus is that the vote will favor approval.

Unlike the first impeachment in January 2020, McConnell will likely call witnesses to determine Trump’s guilt. In the 2021 action, the president is charged with high crimes and misdemeanors for inciting violence against the United States.

To convict the president, McConnell will need 17 Senators yea vote. Based on a Tweet from The New York Times journalist, Jonathan Martin it is believed there are “about 20, give or take” GOP members who are “open” to convict the president.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is opposed to the impeachment. Instead, he suggests censuring Trump for his conduct.

Censuring the president is merely a reprimand — requiring a majority vote to approve. McConnell has not announced whether or not a vote to censure will move ahead in the Senate.

While a Senate’s conviction will disqualify Trump from the ability to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States, it will not prevent him from running for the presidency in the future, writes Daniel Dale for Eyewitness News.

To keep Trump from seeking election to be the United States President, McConnell will be required to have the Senate vote a second time. The reason, according to Ross Garber, an impeachment and political investigations lawyer who teaches at Tulane Law School:

No court or Congress has ever settled the question of whether the presidency counts as an “Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States” from which the Senate is able to ban an impeached and convicted person.

President Trump is not remorseful about his behavior leading up to and including the day of the insurrection. He claims he is not responsible even though his language does not back up his assertion.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore's Flickr Page – Creative Commons License