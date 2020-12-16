Mitch McConnell Announces Joe Biden Is President-Elect

After spending weeks of silence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) acknowledged the election results in a speech on Dec. 15, 2020. He congratulated Joe Biden by adding president-elect.

From the Senate floor, he explained the Electoral College affirmed Biden. The Kentucky Senator noted that he and many other Republicans had hoped for a different outcome. “But our system of government has the process to determine who will be sworn in on January 20,” McConnell added.

Before acknowledging Biden’s victory, he offered praise for Donald Trump’s four years as president. McConnell told senators the president and Vice-President Pence deserve their gratitude.

He talked about their accomplishment of seating three Supreme Court Justices.

AP News reports McConnell made the speech after several Republicans indicated it was time to announce Biden’s victory and move forward.

