Tom Cruise Caught on Audio Being Livid With Crew Member [Video]

An audio recording has been leaked to the public of Tom Cruise yelling at a crew member. This recording first came to light on Dec. 15, 2020. In the audio Cruise can be heard screaming about a “Mission: Impossible 7” crew member not wearing a face covering.

“If I see you do it again you’re f****** gone,” Cruise started his rant. He continued to say that they are “creating thousands of jobs” followed by more swearing.

Earlier this year they had to stop production of the movie due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cruise quite obviously does not want to have production stop again.

Many states have issued safety measures — like the mandation of face masks — trying to stop the spread of the virus. A lot of businesses now require a face mask just to enter their buildings or venues.

He further stated that apologies would not be accepted by him. There are many “people that are losing their f****** homes” due to the movie industry shutting down. Next, the actor insisted that these types of actions will not “put food” on people’s tables.

The “Mission: Impossible” star then insinuated that he sleeps every night with these stressors on his mind. Keeping the movie industry going is one of his top priorities.

…I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out.

Many people have stated they are happy to see that Cruise is taking the pandemic seriously. Some say they wish more people would take the severity of the pandemic more thoughtfully.

There were several people who compared the actor to the character he played in “Tropic Thunder.” In the film, Cruise played Les Grossman a Hollywood agent who bullied people. Others tried to use his religion against him — Scientology.

Regardless of why he yelled at the crew member, it is safe to assume he was only trying to do his part in curbing the pandemic.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Yahoo!: Tom Cruise yells at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ crew members for breaking COVID-19 rules: ‘If I see you do it again you’re f****** gone’; by Raechal Shewfelt

The U.S. Sun: TOM CURSE Tom Cruise Covid rant – star warns Mission: Impossible crew they’re ‘f***ing gone’ if they break rules on set; by Rachel Dale

Featured Image Courtesy of ‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Phillip Pessar’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License