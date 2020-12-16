Paris Is Fined 90,000 Euros for Naming Too Many Women to Senior Positions

The city of Paris, France has been fined 90,000 euros — $109,408 American — for appointing too many women into senior positions in its government. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, Mayor Anne Hidalgo stated she will personally deliver the check to the Ministry of Public Service.

According to the local paper — Le Monde — French law provides a waiver of the 40 percent rule if new hires do not lead to an overall gender imbalance. This law has been in effect since 2019. In Paris roughly 47 percent of their senior executives in government are women.

Their female city officials are paid six percent less than males. However, the rule change came too late for the city to avoid a fine.

Thoughts on the Fine

The mayor’s deputy in charge of human resources, Antoine Guillou, told Le Monde, “It is paradoxical to blame us for appointments that make it possible to catch up on the backlog we had.”

Hidalgo was first elected as mayor in 2014. After being elected this year she has been working on resolving the existing imbalance toward men.

She told the Paris Council that they must “promote women with determination and vigor.” She further stated that “the delay everywhere in France is still very great.”

So yes, to promote and one day achieve parity, we must speed up the tempo and ensure that in the nominations there are more women than men.

Hidalgo also stated that they are doing “everything” to make Paris a success. France’s Minister of Public Service, Amélie de Montchalin called the provision and fine “absurd.”

In a tweet, Montchalin stated, “I want the fine paid by Paris for 2018 to finance concrete actions to promote women in the public service. I invite you to the ministry to raise them!”

Many people agree with Hidalgo by saying the fine is extremely “unfair.” Several others believe the fine is extremely sexists.

