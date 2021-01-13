Meditation and Negative Ions

Don't like to read?

The art of meditation has been around since ancient times. Traditional healers and yogis have long recognized the healing power of being near a waterfall. They also know that meditating in the midst of a jungle or deep forest can be extremely therapeutic. This could be due to those areas being heavily covered with negative ions.

Studies say that negative ions are great at purifying the air. They do this by deterring mold spores, pollen, pet dander, bacteria, viruses, and other hazardous airborne particles. These ions can increase a person’s sense of well-being and mental clarity.

Negative ion machines have been proven to significantly decrease bacteria and airborne viruses. Some studies show that these ions can improve the function of the cilia — these are in the respiratory tract which protects the lungs from inflammation and irritation.

This improvement can cut down a person’s chances of respiratory illnesses. For instance hayfever, asthma, colds, and the flu.

Negative ions are also reported to lower a person’s blood pressure, relieve tension, and normalize people’s breathing rate. Due to the fact that negative ions can be absorbed into the bloodstream, they could help a person combat free radicals within one’s body.

Negative ions have shown that they can improve mental concentration and performance. They also are believed to allow a person to sleep better.

Meditation can help train one’s mind to focus so one can redirect their thoughts. It also allows one to increase their self-awareness and to become aware of their surroundings.

The therapeutic benefit of meditating is that it can reduce one’s stress — both physical and mental. In one study they — conducted in an eight-week period — that meditating can reduce inflammation.

Meditation can also relieve symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), fibromyalgia, and irritable bowel syndrome. Like negative ions, meditation can help reduce a person’s level of anxiety. Many people have attributed both meditation and negative ions to improving one’s depression and some levels of pain.

Why not use both techniques to improve one’s health.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Health Line: 12 Science-Based Benefits of Meditation; by Matthew Thorpe MD, Ph.D., and Rachael Link MS, RD

Vita Aion: 12 Surprising Health Benefits of Negative Ions

Dr. Dani Gordon: Natures Best Kept Secret the Health Benefits of Negative Ions and How to Get Them

