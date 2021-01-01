Famous People Who Died in 2020

Don't like to read?

The year 2020 has been riddled with numerous deaths. Some due to natural causes, others due to viruses and unforeseen incidents. Many people around the world have lost a loved one in the year 2020. A lot of those deaths have been people who are famous.

Supreme Court Associate Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 15, 1933. Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020.

American singer, musician, and songwriter Little Richard passed away on May 9, 2020. He was born on Dec. 5, 1932, in Macon, Georgia. Little Richard was 87-years-old. Many people were huge fans of his.

The first James Bond, Sir Sean Connery, passed away on October 31 in Nassau, Bahamas. He was born on Aug. 25, 1930, in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, Scotland. Sadly his death was attributed to pneumonia-triggered respiratory failure, atrial fibrillation, and old age.

More People Who Died in the Year 2020

Former United States Representative John Lewis passed away on July 17, 2020. The American politician, statesman, and civil rights activist was born on Feb. 21, 1940.

American author, journalist, and lecturer Gail Sheehy died on Aug. 24, 2020. She was born on Nov. 27, 1936, in Mamaroneck, New York.

NBA star Kobe Bean Bryant died in a horrible helicopter crash along with one of his children on January 26 in Calabasas, California. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug 23, 1978.

Two officer-involved incidents left George Floyd and Breonna Taylor dead. People began rioting after Floyd’s death. Some people died due to the chaos that happened during some of these protests.

Additional People Who Have Passed Away

Argentine professional football — also known as soccer — player, and manager Diego Armondo Maradona died on Nov. 25, 2020. The widely regarded player was born on Oct. 30, 1960, in Lanús.

Sportscaster, actress, and American businesswoman Phyllis George passed away on May 14, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1949, in Denton, Texas.

American talk show host Regis Philbin passed away on July 24, 2020. He was 88-years-old at the time of his death.

“Jeopardy” game show host Alex Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. He was born in Greater Sudbury, Canada, on July 22, 1940.

People everywhere were heartbroken when Country music star Charley Pride passed away. The 86-year-old was born on March 18, 1934, in Sledge, Mississippi. He died in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 12, 2020.

People who love baseball were devastated when Tom Seaver passed away on August 31. He was born on Nov. 17, 1944, in Fresno, California.

Other People Who Passed Away in 2020

A small list of famous people who have been reported dead are:

John Prine an American country folk singer-songwriter passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born on Oct. 10, 1946, in Maywood, Illinois.

David Prowse the man who physically played Darth Vader died Nov. 28, 2020.

“Gilligan” star Dawn Wells passed away on December 30 in Los Angeles, California.

Roy Horn of “Siegfried and Roy” died on May 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Duffy an American lawyer and U.S. States District Judge passed away on April 1.

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous people passed away due to the virus. One of those people was a man who worked on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Adam Schlesinger. He died on April 1, 2020, in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Singer, actor, and guitarist Trini Lopez passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, in Palm Springs, California. A British rapper named Ty died on May 7, 2020, in London, England. An American historian named Henry Graff died on April 7.

American actor, producer, and director, Kirk Douglas, passed away on February 5. British-American actress, Dame Olivia Mary de Havilland, died in Paris, France on July 26. Rhonda Fleming, an American actress, and singer died on October 14.

People Mourn the Death of Others in 2020

Actress Diana Rigg died in London on September 10. Swedish actor Max von Sydow passed away in Provence, France on March 8. Choreographer, dancer, and actress Ann Reinking passed away on December 12. “The Waltons” star Wilfred Brimley died on August 1.

“Leave It to Beaver” star Ken Osmond passed away on May 18. “Dark Shadow” star John Karlen died in Burbank, California on January 22. American comedian and actor, Jerry Stiller died on May 11 in the Upper West Side, New York.

Numerous people mourned when they found out that “Monty Python” star — Terry Jones — passed away on January 21. English actress Honor Blackman passed away on April 5. Model, singer, and actress Naya Marie Rivera died on July 8, 2020.

Comedian and actor Orson Bean died on February 7 in Venice, Los Angeles, California. “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020. News of Boseman’s death surprised people all over the world.

An Additional List of People Who Died

“Jerry Maguire” star Kelly Preston passed away on July 12 in Clearwater, Florida. C.T. Vivian, an American minister, and author died on July 17 in Atlanta, Georgia. U.S. Air Force officer and record-setting test pilot, Chuck Yeager, passed away on December 7. The first African American to serve as Mayor of New York City, David Norman Dinkins, died on November 23.

People in the fashion world mourned on Dec. 29, 2020, when Pierre Cardin passed away. American singer and songwriter, K.T. Olsin, passed away on December 21. People who are Charlie Daniels fans were heartbroken when he died on July 6.

One of the founding members of the Pointer Sisters — Bonnie Pointer — died on June 8, 2020. Co-founder of Kool & the Gang, Ronald Bell, died on September 9 in the U.S. Virgin Island. The masked rapper known as MF Doom died on December 31 at the age of 49.

On December 31, people found out about the death of Phyllis McGuire. She passed away on Dec. 29, 2020. “Deadliest Catch” star Nick McGlashan died on December 28. This is not a complete list of people who passed away this year. Guardian Liberty Voice sends our condolences to all people affected by death this year.

Sources:

CNN: Nick McGlashan, ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member, dies at 33; by Lisa Respers France

Deadline: Phyllis McGuire Dies: Lead Singer And Last Of Pop Trio McGuire Sisters Was 89; by Tom Tapp

Rolling Stone: MF DOOM, Elusive Bard of Hip-Hop, Dead at 49; by JEFF IHAZA

USA Today: RBG, Kobe Bryant, Little Richard: Remembering notables who died in 2020; by David Colton

Featured Image Courtesy of Geoff Livingston’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Hillel Steinberg’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image by Дмитрий Садовников Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License