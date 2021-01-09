GOP Senator Murkowski Joins Democrats Demanding Trump’s Resignation

Don't like to read?

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is the first Senate Republican to state she believes Donald Trump should resign immediately. She joins prominent Democrats who simply want him gone. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is threatening impeachment if the president does not resign, according to The New York Times on Jan. 8, 2021.

Both cite his culpability in the insurgency on January 6th — rabid Trump followers breached the U.S. Capitol building threatening the lives of Congressmen and women. The throng began to march down Pennsylvania Avenue after the president encouraged them to tell Congress to overturn the election.

Senator Murkowski Wants Trump Out Now

“He has caused enough damage.” In her statement requesting his resignation, the senator rebuked the president’s behavior. He is either golfing or fuming in the Oval Office “and throwing every single person who has been loyal and faithful to him under the bus, starting with the vice president.”

In her continued rant, she pointed out he only wants to stay in office for the title. Murkowski has faced criticism for voting against calling witnesses in Trump’s impeachment hearing. And even though expressing her anger after the fact is troublesome, the senator speaks the truth when saying it is all about his ego; he cannot do what is right — he will not resign.

In her opinion, the Republican party is no longer; it is the party of Trump. Murkowski states she is thinking about leaving the party, which is interesting since she won re-election as an Independent after losing the GOP primary.

Nancy Pelosi Issues Trump an Ultimatum: Resign or Be Impeached Again

Pelosi told members of the House she was prepared to advance impeachment articles against Trump if he did not resign immediately. She appealed to Republicans to join the push to force him from the presidency.

Reports indicate that she spent 3.5 hours on a conference call with fellow Democrats before issuing the ultimatum. Pelosi explained she instructed the Rules Committee to be ready to do one of two things:

Move forward with the articles of impeachment.

Move forward with legislation to declare the president is unable to discharge the powers or duties of his office — Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is the sponsor of the 25th Amendment legislation.

“It is the hope of members that the president will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the rules committee to be prepared.”

As of this time, Trump has not resigned, nor does he appear to be inclined to leave office before his designated time. Also, no Republicans other than Murkowski have asked to resign. Instead, they are discussing censuring the president for inciting the riot that placed Congressmembers lives in jeopardy.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Jay Elhard Courtesy of Denali National Park and Preserve’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License