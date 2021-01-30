Grammy-Nominated Pop Artist SOPHIE Dies at Age 34

Don't like to read?

According to the record label Transgressive, pop artist and producer Sophie Xeon — publicly known as just SOPHIE — died in a “terrible accident.” The experimental pop artist passed away the morning of Jan. 30, 2021. The record label announced the sad news via their Twitter page.

SOPHIE was born in Glasgow, Scotland, located in the United Kingdom on Sept. 17, 1986. In 2015, she spent most of her time collaborating with other artists. Such as Namie Amuro, Le1f, and Charli XCX. She also co-produced Madonna’s single “Bitch I’m Madonna” with Diplo.

That following November four of her tracks from the album Numbers were compiled onto another artist’s album. That album — Product — also featured four new songs from SOPHIE.

She was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for her debut album “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.” That nomination was for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Many people paid tribute to the trans icon after news about her accident in Athens, Greece broke. Bree Runway tweeted, “it’s the fact that I’ve had SOPHIE on HEAVY rotation the past few days… I’m actually heartbroken, was sooo looking forward to working with you 🙁 like SOOO looking forward to it…”

Runway further commented, “fly high angel <3” Another person tweeted:

Music has lost one of the true modern greats, The world has lost a very special person. Really crushing news. The clubs would all be playing SOPHIE. Rest in power, you have earned everyone’s respect for the incredible work you created in your short time here.

She spoke to an online magazine — called Paper — in June 2018. During the interview, she talked about being trans, “… transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren’t fighting against each other and struggling to survive.”

SOPHIE was a true advocate for transgenders everywhere. Many of her fans shall miss her influence and music. May she rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

CNN: Sophie, Grammy-nominated artist, dies aged 34; by Martin Goillandeau

All Music: SOPHIE

Featured Image Courtesy of Ted Eytan’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License