Mike Pence Congratulates Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris

Vice President Mike Pence called Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, to congratulate her on her victory, adding hope for a peaceful transition.

Pence has stepped up despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his loss to President-elect Biden. A week before the inauguration, the contact made to Vice President-elect Harris since their debate has surely shown Pence’s transparency as well as his willingness to assist with a peaceful transfer of power.

Harris and Pence agreed to keep their conversation between them, per two people aware of their conversation, according to the Associated Press.

Vice President Pence has stated he will attend the inauguration on Wednesday, January 20.

For the most part, Pence has been quiet while standing in support of President Trump, recent events have shown Pence standing up against the current state of America.

Trump has not, and likely will not, congratulate Biden and Harris. His rants continue and have surely placed much havoc on American lives.

Many Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, some claiming their actions were due to a revolution.

The White House leadership was long overdue; many lives have changed by way of violence. It is with great hope that America will unite and stand together. Biden and Harris are looked upon to be beacons of light by modeling humanity, resilience, and being transparent, believing that “together we stand divided, we fall.”

Many await Inauguration Day, as they anticipate diverse leadership and prepare to embrace the changes that lie ahead. Biden and Harris have already hit the ground running. Thus far, Biden has unveiled his proposed budget plan, which suggests common good for all Americans and their families.

