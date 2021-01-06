Reverend Raphael Warnock Secures Democratic Senate Seat

Don't like to read?

Reverend Raphael Warnock (D) becomes the first Black senator from Georgia after winning the runoff election against Kelly Loeffler (R). On Jan. 6, 2021, Edison Research called the election declaring his victory.

Taking her lead from out-going President Donald Trump, Senator Kelly Loeffler refuses to concede. Georgia H.B. 316 (2109) dictates a candidate to demand a recount only if the margin is less than or equal to 0.5 percent. With more than 98 percent of the votes tallied, Warnock safely holds a greater lead — 50.6 to 49.4 percent as of 6:03 a.m. CT.

Warnock’s historic victory in Georgia is partially attributed to the success of a foundation powered by Stacey Abrams and thousands of activists who joined her cause since her narrow loss in the gubernatorial race in 2018.

In two years, Democrats dominated the traditionally Republican state. Black voters have been disenfranchised for too long. Hopefully, Warnock’s win and Abrams’ activism will encourage the Black population to remain vigilant and remember that each vote counts so they can finally have proper representation in their state and federal legislation.

A second simultaneous run-off election in Georgia will determine if the United States Senate majority is held by Democrats. The contest between Jon Ossoff (D) and David Perdue (R) is still tight this morning — 50.2 to 49.8 percent respectively.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNN: Live

The Washington Post: Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff election against Sen. Loeffler, lifting Democratic hopes of claiming Senate majority; by Reis Thebault, Michael Scherer, and Cleve R. Wootson Jr.

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Raphael Warnock’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License

Inset Image Courtesy of Larry Lamsa’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License