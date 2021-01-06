National Guard Deployed in D.C. Amid Pro-Trump MAGA Demonstrations

Don't like to read?

The Pentagon approved Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request to deploy D.C. National Guard on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020. They will assist the city’s police force in anticipation of violence associated with the alt-right leaders’ history of inciting hatred.

Bowser pointedly requested that “Washingtonians and those who live in the region stay out of the downtown area” during the scheduled demonstrations. She further encouraged people to refrain from engaging with the protesters. The mayor intends to avoid the violence the city suffered in November and December.

There is reason to believe the protesters will be armed, explained Robert J. Contee, the acting Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., during a press conference on Monday.

We have received some information that there are individuals intent on bringing firearms into our city. That just will not be tolerated.

The mayor added they would not allow anyone to wreak havoc by intimidating residents, inciting violence, or vandalize the city. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine reiterated that while the Constitution does grant the right to protest, it does not give protesters the right to violate the law. He added the police and courts would not tolerate criminal behavior.

Bowser explained the National Guard’s participation in keeping the peace. She said 340 guardsmen have been activated, with only 114 being deployed at any given time and accompanied by D.C. police officers. Personnel will be strategically positioned in “a few dozen points on the streets.” National Guard personnel will be deployed at Washington Metro subway stations.

