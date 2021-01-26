Tom Brady the Greatest of All Time [Video]

Don't like to read?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a spot in Super Bowl LV this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, as they defeated Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers. Coming from the AFC, Brady has as many NFC championships as Aaron Rogers, Drew Brees, and Matt Ryan.

Many were under the assumption that Bill Belichick was driving the Patriot’s dynasty train. Brady’s move to Tampa Bay, the team making it to the Super Bowl, and the Patriots not making a postseason play is proof positive that it was Brady all the time.

Brady is 43-years old and has stated that he plans to play until he turns 45. Making it to the Super Bowl without Belichick must be another milestone in his career. On the NFL horizon is a post-Brady replacement.

In Super Bowl LV, Bardy faces the reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who has had the most remarkable first three years in NFL history. Mahomes stats makes you wonder how far he will leave his predecessors in his dust.

Brady does not care much about the G.O.A.T. nickname, but teammates, competitors, and Hall of Famers have openly expressed why he deserves the nod. In two weeks, Brady will make his 10th appearance in the NFL’s championship game.

Mahomes appears to be the NFL’s air apparent to Tom Brady, and whether he wins or loses against Brady in this year’s Super Bowl, there is a belief that Mahomes will be back. Super Bowl LV may be the passing of the torch from one generation’s championship to the next. There are multiple understandings of what GOAT means most wins, best athlete, consistently excellent, biggest numbers, or all of the above. Is Tom Brady the greatest athlete of all time? Michael Jordan and King James would have something to say about that. For now, how about stick to the greatest quarterback of all time.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

