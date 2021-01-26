Carjacking in Chicago Suburb One of Two Suspects Apprehended [Video]

Don't like to read?

Chicago police responded to an attempted carjacking at gunpoint report on Jan. 25, 2021, at West Polk Street and South Independence Boulevard.

Reports indicate two Black males stole a woman’s white Nissan.

The police pursued the Nissan until the suspects crashed into a parked car on the 3000 block of West Flournoy Street. The suspects fled on foot.

One man was apprehended, apparently without incident. The other man ran off. He is thought to be armed and wearing black pants and a black jacket.

No further information is available at this time.

Reported by Derek Brown

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of E. Holmes’ Flicker Page – Creative Commons License