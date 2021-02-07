A Few Snack Ideas for the Super Bowl

Don't like to read?

Super Bowl LV is right around the corner. Many people have been gearing up for the game by gathering ingredients for the perfect snacktime treat. This article will give everyone a few great recipes for game time snacks.

The Best Nachos Recipe

For this snack recipe, one will need to gather the following ingredients.

Ingredients for the spice mix.

Two tablespoons of chili powder

One and a half teaspoons kosher salt

One teaspoon of granulated garlic

One teaspoon of granulated onion

One teaspoon of ground cumin

Half a teaspoon of dried oregano

One-fourth teaspoon of black pepper

Optional pinch of cayenne pepper

For the Nachos Snack:

One teaspoon of vegetable oil

One pound ground beef. 80:20 lean to fat ratio is the best.

16 ounces — Two cups — of refried beans. This can be from a can or homemade.

One-fourth cup of water

One large bag of tortilla chips

Four ounces of grated cheddar cheese — Two cups — More will be needed for the topping

Four ounces of grated ColbyJack cheese — Two cups — More will be needed for the topping

One cup of pico de gallo — from the store or homemade — Additional will be needed for the topping

One-fourth cup of chopped cilantro

One sliced jalapeño. This can be fresh or pickled.

Additional Toppings One Can Place on Top of the Nacho Snack:

Guacamole

Salsa

Sour cream

Canned black olives

Sliced green onions

Shredded lettuce

Corn

Hot sauce

Now that all the ingredients have been gathered it time to make the snack. The oven will need to be preheated to 350 degrees. In a small bowl mix all the ingredients for the spice mix.

Next heat up the vegetable oil on medium heat — in a frying pan — on high heat until it begins to simmer. Now add the ground beef and spice mix. As the meat begins to brown use a spoon or spatula to break the meat into crumble size.

Cook the meat for roughly eight minutes — until the meat is completely brown. Now it is time to drain the grease by using a colander.

After this has been done return the meat to the pan. Next, add the refried beans and the water. Now mix the ingredients until the beans are warm and smooth. Reduce the heat to low to keep the mixture warm as the chips are prepared.

Toast the chips on a casserole dish or sheet pan. To do this one must arrange the tortilla chips in a single layer with the chips overlapping just slightly. Once this has been done place the chips into the preheated oven for roughly five minutes. Remove the chips when the aroma begins to fill the air.

After carefully removing the pan from the oven — top with half of the shredded cheese. Allow the heat to melt the cheese a little bit. It is now time to add the meat and bean mixture. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top of this and place it back into the oven.

Bake until the cheese has been fully melted. Remove the tasty snack once again and add the pico de gallo, cilantro, jalapeño, and additional toppings. For best taste, serve the snack hot.

Stuffed Pizza Bites

The following ingredients are needed for this yummy snack.

One tube (13.80 ounces) of refrigerated pizza crust

One-fourth cup of chopped green pepper

One-fourth cup of prepared ranch salad dressing

Four cooked bacon strips that have been chopped

Six ounces of finely chopped pepperoni

Two teaspoons of Italian seasoning

One cup of shredded pepper jack cheese

One teaspoon garlic powder

One-fourth cup shredded Romano cheese

One-fourth of thinly sliced green onions

Marinara or Alfredo sauce is optional for this snack — warmed up

To cook this snack one will need a muffin pan with 12 cups. Now the oven will need to be preheated to 350 degrees and the pan will need to be greased.

Unroll the pizza crust onto a lightly floured surface. Now spread the ranch within half an inch of the edges. Next sprinkle with cheeses, green onions, green pepper, pepperoni, bacon, and seasonings.

The next step for this snack is to roll up the topped crust into a role — jelly-roll style. Then the edges will need to be pinched closed. Afterward, the roll will need to be cut crosswise into 12 slices and placed into the greased muffin pan.

Now the snack will be placed into the oven and baked for 20 to 25 minutes. Serve the treat with the warmed up sauce of choice.

Pigs in a Blanket

For this quick and easy snack one will need the following ingredients:

One eight-ounce tube of refrigerated crescent rolls.

Eight hot dogs

One lightly beaten egg

One tablespoon of water

The option of Caraway seeds

Once all the ingredients for this snack have been gathered — preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Now a person will need to separate the crescent dough into separate triangles. Next, place the hot dogs onto the wide ends of the crescent triangles and roll-up.

Now place them onto an ungreased baking sheet. Combine the water and egg together and brush over the rolls. A person can now sprinkle the caraway over the tops and lightly press into the rolls. Place the snack into the oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

Serve this snack with people’s favorite condiment. For people who like cheese — this can be placed onto the triangle before the hot dogs.

These tasty snack recipes should be a hit for game day or any party.

