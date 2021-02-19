Haynesville Correctional Inmates Testing Positive for COVID-19 Blame Staff

Don't like to read?

Staff at Haynesville Correctional Center is spreading COVID-19. Even though the staff works hard to put on the appearance of following CDC protocols, inmates test positive for the virus.

The center’s staff members walk around improperly wearing their masks on their necks while writing charges for inmates not wearing their masks. Inmate Nicholas Hammond reports:

Treatment Officer C. Veney was seen with 3 Inmates in her office with her mask on her chin but just prior to the meeting, Veney was handing out charges to inmates doing the same.

Hayneville issued two masks to each inmate at the beginning of the pandemic. The institution was supposed to clean one mask while the inmate wears the other. Not one mask has been cleaned since April 2020, explains inmate Jeff Lee.

“When Inmates go to the dining hall to eat, the staff will lock as many as 30 inmates in a 6-foot-by-10-foot vestibule, where there is a sign requiring 6 f00t social distancing,” reports Tony Dane, an inmate and Inmate Advisor at Haynesville. He also says that announcements are made several times a day for mandatory sanitation, but nobody actually does the work.

Inmates are routinely frisked without cause. The staff member wears gloves to protect themselves from the transmission of the virus but does not change the gloves between inmates. The staff does not care if they transmit the virus to other inmates as long as they are protected.

“Due to the institution being short-staffed, staff members will go from Red and Yellow quarantine zones to Green Zones, which are COVID free. This is what causes the spread of the virus to the entire compound,” Dane states.

Correctional officers told Dane they were concerned for their safety because they have been ordered to violate protocols. Staff members have quit out of fear of catching the virus, Dane observed.

Submitted by Guest Contributor

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of KB Mpofu / ILO’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License