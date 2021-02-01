Michael Strahan Test Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Don't like to read?

“Good Morning America” co-host and former NFL Giants star Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19, as announced on the show Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Co-host Robin Roberts told her viewers Monday that Strahan has tested positive and was quarantining.

Roberts said:

We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week, He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID. He’s at home quarantining right now

She also stated that all in-studio employees were cleared to work following contact tracing per the CDC guidelines. Strahan has not released a public statement, but co-host George Stephanopoulos expressed that Strahan was feeling well and cannot wait to get back to the show.

He appeared remotely for “Fox NFL Sunday’s” NFL Championship game rather than being there in person as usual. Strahan is the latest high profile figure that announced testing positive for COVID-19. Dave Chappelle had to cancel shows because of positive test results.

Since 2016, Strahan has made many appearances on “Good Morning America” and has also hosted “The $10,000 Pyramid.” He speaks about his time with former co-host Kelly Ripa. He was not aware that he was brought on the show to be Ripa’s sidekick.

The New York Times’ David Marchese interviewed Strahan, and he spoke about his reason for leaving “Live! With Kelly and Michael.” He compared his TV career to the NFL. He came into the show with a team mentality to determine that it was not about the team. It was about being selfish, not the type of environment he wants to be in, Strahan expressed.

Asked to be clear about the selfish statement, he was asked if he meant sports or TV were selfish. Strahan said:

Both, however, on television, I’ve had jobs where I got there and felt like Wow, I didn’t know I was supposed to be a sidekick. I thought I was coming here to be a partner. I learned so much from Kelly, so much from (executive producer) Michael Gelman. When it was time to go, it was time to go.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

