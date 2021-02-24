New York Nets Grow in Optimism as Big Three Synchronize [Video]

Don't like to read?

The Brooklyn Nets’ Big Three Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, added their seventh consecutive win since their official debut lost last Wednesday. After that debut loss, Kevin Durant still felt optimistic about their first game playing together.

KD told reporters via zoom after the game that the chemistry felt perfect. It felt like we belonged together. The Brooklyn Nets are on a roll.

The Nets are really beginning to gel even with Durant being out of action due to a recent hamstring injury. Even though the Big Three have only been in the line-up together for seven games, they are launching an impressive seven-game winning streak.

In their most recent road trip, the Nets came away with a perfect 5-0 record beating the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers along the way. Their recent 127-118 home win Tuesday over the Sacramento Kings brought their winning streak to seven.

The Nets were lead in points Tuesday night by James Harden, who recorded a triple-double, 29-points, 11-rebounds, and 14 assists. Bruce Brown, Kyrie Irving, and Joe Harris all contributed to the game victory. Brown posted a career-high 29-points, Irving 21-points, and Harris contributed 18-points while knocking down five three-pointers from behind the arc.

Brooklyn is closing in on the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference, only a half-game behind the 76ers. Once Durant returns to the line-up, the Nets will be a team to contend with in the NBA.

Written by Omari Jahi

Sources:

The New York Times: That Strange Feeling Going Around New York Is Optimism,

By David Waldstein

ESPN: Three reasons for optimism in Brooklyn, Mike Mazzeo

Fansided: Kevin Durant says Nets’ first run with Big 3 ‘felt perfect’ despite the loss, Gerald Bourguet

Yahoo! Sports: NBA betting: Brooklyn Nets rewarding bettors during 7-game winning streak, Sam Cooper

Featured and Top Image by Tdorante10 Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Keith Allison Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License