Tiger Woods Survives Rollover Vehicle Accident and Is Hospitalized [Video]

Golf Masters Champion Tiger Woods was in a serious accident Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Southern California. LA County Fire Department stated that he was extracted from the vehicle through the SUV’s front windshield after first responders used the Jaws of Life rescue power tool. Emergency paramedics took him to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Woods agent Mark Steinberg said that he has multiple leg injuries and was still in surgery Tuesday afternoon. Police officers on the scene indicated that Woods had two broken legs, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s office reported a lone vehicle roll-over traffic collision happened on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. There was not a clear indication as to what may have caused this accident.

The speed limit in that area is 45 mph, and Woods traveled downward on a descending steeply curving road. Video footage and accident photos reveal that Woods hit a curb and took out a Rolling Hills Estates sign.

A vehicle passing by pulled over to assist Woods, and that vehicle was struck by another car coming up the hill. It was a minor incident with no injuries.

Woods had been rehabilitating from a back procedure was in California for the Genesis Invitational. He is the host of this PGA Tour event that is taken place at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. His foundation runs the tournament.

In an interview Sunday with CBS, Woods expressed that he suggested that he was still hopeful of returning to golf soon behind his fifth back procedure. He had remained in the area to film various outtakes and scenes for GolfTV and other streaming bodies to which he had an endorsement deal. It is believed that he was headed there Tuesday for a session when this incident occurred.

Justine Thomas, one of Woods friends on the PGA Tour, said:

I’m sick to my stomach. You know, it hurts to see one of your — now one of my closest friends get in an accident, Man, I just hope he’s all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I’m sure they’re struggling.

Written By Omari Jahi

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Tour Pro Golf Clubs’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Ken Lund Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License