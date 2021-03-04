Tiger Woods Update on Recovery and Cause of Accident [Video]

Don't like to read?

A search warrant was issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to retrieve data from Tiger Woods SUV’s black box Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The warrant did not include a blood sample to determine if Woods was under the influence at the time of the accident.

The sheriff’s department is not pursuing the case as a criminal investigation, and rather they claim to be doing their due diligence. Sheriff Deputy John Schloegl said:

We’re trying to determine if a crime was committed, If somebody is involved in a traffic collision, we’ve got to reconstruct the traffic collision, if there was any reckless driving, if somebody was on their cell phone or something like that. We determine if there was a crime. If there was no crime, we close out the case, and it was a regular traffic collision.

Woods history from 2017 raised eyebrows when he was found asleep at the wheel in Florida. He had various medical drugs in his system, including Vicodin, Xanax, Ambien, THC, and Dilaudid. One would think that his announcement of undergoing the latest in back surgeries would put Woods under suspicion of having some medications in his system.

Cherney, along with accident reconstruction experts, stated that the evidence revealed that Woods was not watching where he was going when the road curved right he continued straight. He went over the curb, hit a sign, veered back onto the road into opposing lanes, went off the road again, hit a tree, and rolled over down the embankment.

After going over the curb, the reconstruction investigation revealed that Woods traveled 400 feet straight with no evidence of braking in the form of skid marks. Based upon the evidence, it is believed that this is a classic case of being asleep at the wheel.

Written by Omari Jahi

