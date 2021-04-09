Sober Tiger Woods’ Accident the Result of Excessive Speeding [Video]

Don't like to read?

Tiger Woods was driving 84 mph in a 45-speed zone when he lost control of his Genesis GV80 SUV and crashed in Southern California was reported Wednesday, April 7, 2021, by Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Officials stated that there would not be any charges filed in the one-car crash.

The sheriff’s department has come under fire because they chose not to forward the case to the L.A. County prosecutors. Police investigators also came under public scrutiny when they did not get a search warrant for Wood’s blood sample, which would have disclosed evidence of drug or alcohol impairment.

Sheriff’s detectives were issued a search warrant for the data recorder for his SUV. The data recorder is like the black box that is recovered from an airplane crash.

The black box revealed that before the crash, Woods never hit the brakes. That, along with Woods not remembering how he crashed, led investigators to conclude that he inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of pumping the brakes.

Injuries that he sustained during the crash centered around his right leg, which required two operations. Woods was not given a citation for the accident because there were no other injuries, and no one witnessed the speed he was driving.

Woods thanked everyone for their help on Feb. 23 in a statement he said:

I will continue to focus on my recovery and family and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time.

Written by Omari Jahi