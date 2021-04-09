Prince’s Unreleased Album to Be Released in July

Don't like to read?

Prince’s “Welcome 2 America” — previously unreleased album — is due to hit public ears on July 30, 2021. The late pop star recorded his unreleased album in 2010. Since then it has been sitting in his private vault.

The Prince Estate shared the title track to “Welcome 2 America” before announcing its release. The title track is a spoken soliloquy that criticizes many things including:

Celebrity culture,

Social media,

And the music industry monopolies.

The Estate shared a statement Prince said in 2010 about the album.

The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.

The 12 track album has 11 original songs from the late singer and a cover of Soul Asylum’s “Stand Up and B Strong” — all of which have never been released before. According to RollingStone, a few of the songs were performed by Prince either live, via webcasts, or at one-off radio premieres.

The late singer recorded the album with his 2011-era New Power Generation lineup. They did this at Paisley Park Studios. Afterward, he embarked on his 2011 Welcome 2 America tour. This included his historic 21 Nite Stand at Inglewood, California’s The Forum — a multi-purpose indoor arena.

Prince died from an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. Five years later his Estate will open the doors to his Minnesota home for people to have the opportunity to visit and pay their respects to his ashes. The Paisley Park website said they were going to celebrate the anniversary of his “passing of the incomparable Prince, Paisley Park, his home and creative sanctuary, is opening its doors for fans to pay tribute and celebrate his life.”

The doors to his home will be opened to the public on April 21, 2021. The visit to the atrium is free, however, advanced reservations are required. This is due to the limited capacity available because of COVID-19 guidelines.

The “Welcome 2 America” album will be available exclusively at the Prince store. People can preorder their copy today. The album will be available in a few different ways:

Digitally

On CD. Which will be a two-LP vinyl set with Side D etching.

On a deluxe edition complete with the Bluray housed in an elegant gold-foil package. It will also include a 32-page companion book and an embossed vellum envelope containing Welcome 2 America-era items.

Prince fans are excited to have new music from the late singer. May he rest in peace.

