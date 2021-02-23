Prostate Problems Men Face

Don't like to read?

Prostate problems are very common for men after the age of 50. The upside is there are many things a person can do to prevent or even stop these problems before they start.

The prostate is a small gland that men have. It assists them in making semen. This gland is located slightly below the bladder and in front of the rectum. The gland wraps around the tube that carries semen and urine out of a man’s body.

As men grow older, the prostate usually tends to grow larger. If the prostate becomes too large it can cause numerous health issues. These issues can be either non-cancerous or cancerous.

One of these issues is Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). This is a common issue that older men face. BPH is not cancerous. There are several treatments available to those who suffer symptoms of BPH. These treatments include:

Watchful waiting — a.k.a. active surveillance. If a person is having extremely mild or no symptoms this may be the way a doctor begins treatment. A doctor will tell their patients how often they will need to receive a check-up.

Medications. There are some medicines that can assist in shrinking the prostate. These medications could possibly just relax the muscles surrounding the prostate which can help ease symptoms.

Additional treatments. Sometimes a doctor will use microwaves, lasers, or radio waves to treat urinary problems that are caused by BPH. These different types of methods use different kinds of heat to reduce one’s extra prostate tissue.

Another problem one could face with this gland is called acute bacterial prostatitis. This usually begins suddenly from a bacterial infection. A person should seek medical assistance if they begin to have pain, chills, or fever in addition to prostate symptoms.

In most cases, this infection can be cured by taking antibiotics. A doctor may prescribe additional medications to help ease pain or discomfort.

Some men may experience chronic bacterial prostatitis. This is an infection that repeatedly happens. The downside is that this infection is a rare issue and can be difficult to treat. Antibiotics may take a long time to begin working. A doctor may be able to assist in different ways to help one feel better.

A common issue that someone may have is called chronic prostatitis. This is also referred to as chronic pelvic pain syndrome. It can cause a man to feel pain in their lower back, groin, or tip of their penis. Treatment for this issue may require lifestyle changes, surgery, and a combination of medications.

Some of the symptoms of prostate problems are:

Painful ejaculation.

Pain or burning while urinating.

Blood found in the urine or semen.

Feeling the urge to urinate frequently.

The need to get up several times throughout the night to urinate.

If these problems present themselves then a trip to the doctor is in order.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

National Institute on Aging: Prostate Problems

Featured Image Courtesy of WEBN-TV’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Alex Diamond’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License