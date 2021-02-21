Shooting in Louisiana Gun Store Leaves 3 Dead and Several Wounded [Updated]

Don't like to read?

Multiple shots at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Louisiana resulted in three people dead on Feb. 20, 2021. Several people were wounded; two were transported to local hospitals.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the events surrounding the shooting. Police reports indicate deputies arrived on the scene around 3:50 p.m. EST. Officers discovered several people with gunshot wounds. The deceased were pronounced on the scene.

One of the three fatalities is believed to the suspected shooter. Reports indicate an argument between the an employee and the suspect.

Reportedly, he entered the store with an unholstered loaded gun. Gunfire erupted as the disagreement escalated.

Update: February 21

Law enforcement sources identified the assailant as 27-year-old Joshua Jamal Williams of New Orleans. He reportedly violated the rule prohibiting people having a loaded weapon out when away from the range.

Staff told him he needed to unload his gun. Williams fired a warning shot before shooting a store clerk. Herbert “Noah” Fischbach was fatally wounded.

Shooting broke out as several armed individuals began to exchange gunfire with the assailant killing Williams and 59-year-old Veronica Billiot. She passed away near the store’s shattered front door and he died while running through the parking lot.

The names of the deceased were confirmed this morning by the Jefferson Parish Cornor’s office.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Tomás Del Coro’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License