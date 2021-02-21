‘SNL’ Guest Host Nick Jonas to Perform New Single ‘Spaceman’ [Video]

Don't like to read?

Nick Jonas will hold the uniques job of being both guest host and guest musician on “Saturday Night Live.” During his singing bit, on Feb. 27, 2021, he will perform his new single “Spaceman,” scheduled to drop two days before. Between his single, “SNL,” “The Voice,” and his latest film, Jonas will be extremely visible during the upcoming week.

The 28-year-old Pop Rock and R&B artist has previously appeared on “SNL” as a guest performer with his brothers in 2019. In 2016, he performed solo. This will be his first time as the guest host.

Season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice” will air the following day, Sunday, March 1. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Carson Daly welcome Jonas as a coach in the season premiere.

Nick isn’t a rookie coach anymore, and this season, he’s here to win.

Jonas is not new to the “The Voice” team. He appeared in 2014 as a performer. In 2015, he was in two episodes, one as a coach and the other as a musical guest.

“Chaos Walking:” Jonas’s latest movie’s USA release date is March 5. The Lionsgate film can be seen in open theaters across the country and IMAX.

Billed as a Sci-Fi for young adults, the screenplay was written based on the novel “The Knife of Never Letting Go,” the first book in the “Chaos Walking” series written by British-American author Patrick Ness.

The film’s plot is set in the near-future world devoid of females except for the one whose spacecraft crashed. Jonas guest stars as Davy Prentiss. He joins Tom Holland (Tom Hewitt), Mad Mickklenson (President David Prentiss), and Daisy Ridley (Viola Eade).

Goodreads mentions his book, “Burning Up” and lists this quote among several by Jonas:

You know, so often we think we have each step figured out. And then when one thing doesn’t go our way, we begin to question, we being to fear what our next step will be.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

