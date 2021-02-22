Don't like to read?

Disney Publishing has hired Shea Ernshaw to write a new Young Adult novel for “The Nightmare Before Christmas” sequel. According to Comicbook, the new novel is due to hit stands in July 2022.

The new “Nightmare Before Christmas” novel is going to be based on Sally’s perspective. According to Ernshaw, the book will begin soon after her first kiss with the Pumpkin King — Jack Skellington — on Spiral Hill. Only now Sally is the Pumpkin Queen for Halloween Town.

Jack and Sally are now married in the new novel. According to Ernshaw, in the “New Nightmare Before Christmas,” Sally accidentally releases a mystery villain into Halloween Town. This villain puts Halloween Town, other holiday-themed towns, and Jack into the film’s universe. It has even been stated there will be a new town listed.

Ernshaw has also said that the new book will be about Sally’s “coming-of-age story.” Fans will be able to how she navigates “her new royal title as the Pumpkin Queen of Halloween Town.” Ernshaw hopes that the new “Nightmare Before Christmas” novel will give fans a “second dose of” Jack, Sally, and all the normal “residents of Halloween Town.

The writer also said that the sequel will be “introducing a new cast of grim, strange characters.” Ernshaw hopes that fans enjoy this new novel.

She further stated that this new book will give depth to Sally’s character. The same type of depth that Jack’s character received during the movie. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” focused on “Jack’s struggle to understand his identity.”

The book will show fans how Sally loves Jack and being the Pumpkin Queen. It will also help the fans fully “understand how her past” has affected her present dreams, desires, and doubts.

So fans should keep a lookout for the new “Nightmare Before Christmas” novel which is due to come out in the summer of 2022.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

Comicbook: The Nightmare Before Christmas Is Getting a Sequel; by Jamie Lovett

Featured Image Courtesy of looseey’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Jackie Nell’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License