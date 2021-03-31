Far-Right Talk Show Host ‘G Man’ Gordon Liddy Dies at 90 [Video]

Don't like to read?

G. Gordan Liddy of Watergate infamy turned author, actor and radio talk show host — the “G Man,” passed away at his daughter’s Virginia home on March 30, 2021. He was 90 years old.

His son, Thomas P. told The Washington Post but did not offer information about the cause of death. His father, a former FBI agent, chose to go to prison rather than testify in the Watergate scandal.

Liddy was linked to the men who broke into Democratic National Committee (DNC) offices in the Watergate office-apartment-hotel complex in Washington, D.C., on June 17, 1972; Virgilio Gonzalez, Bernard Barker, James McCord, Eugenio Martínez, and Frank Sturgis.

The FBI identified him and a former high-ranking CIA officer, and new White House staff member E. Howard Hunt as coconspirators.

Liddy was working for The Committee for the Re-election of the President (also known as the Committee to Re-elect the President) (CRP).

The Congressional hearings did not affect him as it did his cohorts. Five of the seven pleaded guilty. Both Liddy and McCord were convicted of burglary and illegal wiretapping.

His only regret was the failed break-in:

I was serving the president of the United States and I would do a Watergate again — but with a much better crew.

After serving 4.34 years in prison, former-President James Carter commuted his sentence. As the Los Angeles Times reports, once he was free, Liddy could not stop talking.

He had personalized plates H2OGATE on his Volvo, which spoke volumes and openly discussed the failed break-in on talk radio and late-night television. He took acting roles as villainous characters that seemed to fit his “soiled reputation and mock his fellow Watergate operatives as bumblers,” and became a prolific writer.

Liddy became a highly desired far-right public speaker and a talk show host — G Man. His opening line: “This is Radio Free D.C., and I’m G. Gordon Liddy.”

George Gordon Battle Liddy was born on Nov. 30, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York. His wife preceded him in death in 2010; they had been married 50 years at the time of her passing. He leaves behind five children and 12 grandchildren.

