Jessica Walter Passes Away at 80

Last week “Arrested Development” actress Jessica Walter passed away on March 24, 2021. She was 80 years old.

Walter’s death was confirmed by her daughter Brooke Bowman. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off,” Bowman said in a statement. No cause of death has been announced.

Walter was born in Brooklyn, NY. Her mother was an immigrant from the USSR and a teacher. Her father played bass in the NBC Symphony Orchestra. She graduated from New York’s High School of the Performing Arts.

Her career spans over six decades. Walter’s first roles were in a 1960 episode of the television show “Diagnosis: Unknown” and the 1960 theater production “Advise & Consent.” She made her Broadway debut in 1963’s “Photo Finish.” Four years later she would have her film debut in the 1964 film “Lillith.”

Walter’s first major lead was in Clint Eastwood’s 1971 thriller “Play Misty For Me.” Her character Evelyn was obsessed with Clint Eastwood’s character. She was widely praised for her performance.

She later went on the act in almost 150 television shows, over 25 movies, and 13 theatre productions. Her acting was exposed to a new generation of fans through her most recent roles, including dysfunctional mom Lucille Bluth in “Arrested Development and as the voice of boozy matriarch Malory Archer in the animated series “Archer.”

She was nominated for many awards throughout the years, including the Golden Globes and the Primetime: Emmys. Later, she went on t0 win an Emmy for her lead role as the title character in the 1974 “Ironside” limited series spinoff “Amy Prentiss.”

She is survived by her daughter Brook Bowman from her first husband, Ross Bowman.

Written by Ebonee Stevenson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Mooresville Tribune: ‘Arrested Development’ actor Jessica Walter dies at 80; by Lynn Elber

Hollywood Reporter: Jessica Walter, ‘Arrested Development’ and ‘Archer’ Actress, Dies at 80; by Chris Koseluk

Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Courtesy of Edward Liu Flickr Page – Creative Commons License