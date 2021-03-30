Sen. Graham Loves His AR-15 and Welcomes Background Checks [Video]

Don't like to read?

After a series of mass shootings, the Democrats are again pushing gun reform bills; to ban so-called assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and background checks. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) told Fox News host Chris Wallace about his thoughts on March 28, 2021.

He adamantly states the left’s ban is ridiculous. Like the majority of Republicans, Graham is determined to fight for the Second Amendment. He challenged Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to bring the assault weapons ban to the Senate floor.

Wallace asked Graham if it was time for s serious discussion with the Democrats about the “so-called gun problem.”

Shooting back a quick response, the senator said there is nothing wrong with debating the topic. But, he added, Schumer’s bill would fail. It would not only fail; the Democrats would not get 50 votes and certainly not the 60 needed for the bill to pass.

Graham stated he owns an AR-15 and would use it for home protection in a natural disaster in his hometown. Without the aid of law enforcement, he would be safe. Graham added, his house would be the last one gangs would come to because he could defend himself and his family.

Of course, progressives tried to discredit the South Carolina Senator, but they missed the point. Graham said he was like the vast majority of American gun owners who possess weapons as a source of protection to prevent violence — not commit violence.

Graham was not talking about shooting up the neighborhood; instead, criminals would not target his house because they know he is armed and knows how to handle a gun when necessary.

If this sounds familiar, it is — because the Democrats dragged out the same story about assault weapons being a scourge to society in 2012. The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting prompted the last big move to ban so-called assault weapons.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Graham said he owned an AR-15, and it was at his house. He asked the host David Gregory if they denied him the right to buy another to make America safer? “I don’t suggest you take my right away to buy an AR-15 away from me because I don’t think it will work.”

The senator said he would support a bill that addresses the real issue behind mass shootings. Most of these shootings have a lot to do with mental health. “Count me in for addressing that issue.” He added, “Red flag laws exist in 19 states; there’s some things we can do.”

Graham told Wallace his favor of sensible background checks — complete ones that report any flags that come up. He also believes that if someone fails their background check, the local police are notified to act accordingly.

