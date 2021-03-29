Volkswagen Leaks New Name ‘Voltswagen’ for American Branch

Don't like to read?

It appears that the United States division of Volkswagen is poised to change its name. For a brief moment in time, the German automaker’s media site had an announcement about the subject. On March 29, 2021, a release was posted to Volkwagen’s website saying they were going to invest in electric vehicles and change its name to “Voltswagen.”

According to a person intimate with the company’s plans, the post was not a ploy. Nor was Volkwagen’s website hacked. The post — which was post-dated for April 29th — was accidentally posted. However, Volkswagen has not publically made an announcement about the subject.

The person further stated that the automaker does have this plan in motion. According to USA Today, Volkswagen’s spokesman Brendan Bradley declined to comment about the mishap. The company has since removed the post from its site. USA Today further states the now-deleted news release said “more than a name change, ‘Voltswagen’ is a public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment…” in electric vehicles.

The deleted release also said the new name will only be placed on its electric vehicles. Gas-powered models will continue to have the traditional Volkswagen name. Since the company has stayed hushed about the subject it is easy to believe these plans could change a bit.

If Volkswagen actually follows through with the accidental post — it would be a huge pivot for the world’s second-largest vehicle maker. The company started its American branch in 1955. Other major companies have already begun to produce electric motor vehicles.

Volvo and General Motors have recently announced their plan to eventually only producing electric vehicles. Volkswagen of America CEO, Scott Keogh, stated in a news release, “We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren’t changing is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

USA Today: Volkswagen poised to change its name to ‘Voltswagen’ as it invests in electric vehicles; by Nathan Bomey

Featured Image Courtesy of Bruno Kussler Marques’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License