Asian Hate-Crime Accelerates Worldwide Since Atlanta Shooting [Video]

In the aftermath of six Asian women being killed in Atlanta massage parlors Monday, March 22, 2021, attention has been escalated, acknowledging the rise of anti-Asian attacks in the US. This awareness has opened the eyes of Asians worldwide to this recent increase in violence against Asians.

Americans and citizens of other countries have been hearing Western politicians accuse China of being the source of the COVID-19 outbreak. This political rhetoric has created Asians being targeted for racism.

Asians are being alienated on the train, verbal abuse, and physical assault as more accusations continue to grow connecting China to the virus. The London police have on file over 200 hate crimes against those with an eastern Asian appearance.

CNN interviewed Peng Wang, a Southhampton University lecturer in England. He stated that he was assaulted while jogging by four men that shouted racial slurs at him, including “Chinese virus.” Peng continues by saying the four men jumped out of a vehicle once he responded to their words and started punching and kicking him to the ground.

Quan Zhou Wu, a Spanish book author that lives in Madrid, admits that the Atlanta incident has not received front-page attention in the Spain media. The attacks began Tuesday in Atlanta around 5 p.m. in Cherokee County, where Robert Aaron Long killed four Asians, and just a few hours later, four more were killed.

Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan, and Daoyou Feng are the four Asians killed in Cherokee County. The Fulton Medical Examiner Office four days later identified the other four Asians as Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, and Yong Yue.

Spa shooter RobertAaron Long, 21, is being charged with murder but will not be prosecuted for a hate crime.

Written by Omari Jahi

