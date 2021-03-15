President Trump Surprises Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Her Campaign Event

Don't like to read?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders received a surprise visitor at her recent campaign event. She posted her exciting announcement about Donald Trump stopping by on Twitter on March 14, 2021. Sanders is currently the only Republican candidate for the gubernatorial seat in Arkansas.

During President Trump’s appearance at his former press secretary’s campaign, he reiterated his support for her as the next Arkansas governor.

Sarah is strong on Borders, tough on Crime, and fully supports the Second Amendment and our great law enforcement officers. She loves our Military and Veterans — and her home state of Arkansas. Sarah will be a GREAT Governor, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

Sanders departed the White House in June 2019. A few months later, she took a position as a paid, on-air contributor at Fox News, where she worked until January this year, as David Aaro reports.

She launched her bid for the governor’s job in her home state on Monday, January 2. Her father, Michael Dale Huckabee, held the same position as the state’s 44th governor for two terms between 1996 and 2007.

The gubernatorial candidate has been married to Bryan Sanders since 2010. The couple has three children — Scarlett, William, and George. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Ouachita Baptist University. She proudly states there were only three female White House press secretaries before her, but she was the first mother to hold the position.

