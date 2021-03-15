The Truth About American Greatness and the Lie About It Being Great Again…I’m Just Saying [Video]

Don't like to read?

Let me start out this diatribe by saying that I am extremely concerned, but not surprised that the American public is being duped by listening to the imagery and illusions of political punditry! The insidious lies and propaganda spewed by, too many to count, Republican Representatives and Senate members are revolting.

Something has been lost in all the media hype, hyperbole, and all-out attack on Democracy! That something is the truth about the U.S.A. being great as it is now and the lie about it becoming great again!

That being said, let me give you, my reader, a historical and revealing series of events of who the United States of America truly is…I’m Just Saying!

In Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States (1492-Present ),” America’s historical perspective is written from the viewpoint of Native and African Americans, women, the working poor, and factory and immigrant laborers!

Zinn highlights many of America’s greatest battles, fair wages, 8-hour workdays, child labor laws, health and safety standards, women’s rights, and racial equality that were carried out at the grassroots level against the worst kind of bloody resistance imaginable.

The result of seeing history unfolded through the victims of the dangerously barbarian rich and powerful, rather than the “official” versions of history taught in our schools and churches, which emphasize “great” men in high places, are eye-opening.

First and foremost is the lie about Christopher Columbus discovering the Americas in 1492. He never set foot in America. He did, however, reach the coasts of what is now Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. Then, he enslaved, mutilated, and destroyed native people who welcomed him with open arms only to be murdered and robbed of their possessions and persecuted to the brink of extinction.

Yet in these United States, Columbus Day is a Federal and Public holiday in many parts of the United States. While slavery is a highlighted historical example of what America truly was in its barbaric and horrific beliefs in humanity over 400 years ago, the following links tell a more current story about who America truly is and the word Great would not be appropriate and making America Great Again is a slogan that seems to embrace going back to a time when humanity was at it’s lowest! I’m Just Saying…

