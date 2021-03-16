Drew Brees Hangs Up His Cleats After 20-Years in NFL [Video]

Don't like to read?



Drew Brees announced his decision to retire from the NFL Sunday, March 14, 2021. Brees ended his career as the NFL’s leader in yards-passing and career completions.

His social media post-Sunday shares a short video of his three boys wearing his jersey along with his daughter shouting:

Our dad is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us!

It is clear that Brees, at 42, did not have the arm strength that he once had. The wear and tear that 20-years place on the body has finally caught up with him.

Just this year alone, Brees missed four-games due to fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. Last season Brees missed a part of the season because he was injured when in the last 13-years, he only missed one game due to injury.

Presently Brees holds the record for all-time yards-passing with 80,358. Tom Brady may eclipse that record next year, being behind Brees with 79,204 career passing yards. Brees has been hinting that he was playing on borrowed time.

Brady took to social media Sunday, congratulating Brees on his retirement and thanking him for his dedication and inspiration.

Taysom Hill is presently the only quarterback the Saints have under contract. They will resign Jameis Winston to a one-year deal as they pursue another veteran quarterback.

Brees Said:

[Until] the very end I exhausted myself to give everything to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. I am only retiring from football. I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye.

Written by Omari Jahi

Featured and Top Image by Anthony Quintano Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by All-Pro Reels Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License