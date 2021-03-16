Economic Policy Expert Gene Sperling to Oversee $1.9T Stimulus

Don't like to read?

When the Rescue America Act passed last week, the Biden administration announced someone would be appointed to oversee the $1.9 trillion stimulus package sometime this week. On March 15, 2021, NPR reports the president has selected economist Gene Sperling to manage the Act’s rollout.

Under Bill Clinton and Barack Obama’s administration, Sperling, a Democrat, was the director of the National Economic Council. He also worked for the Biden campaign as an economic adviser.

The job of managing the stimulus package, according to President Biden, will consist of regular communication with governors and mayors in the states and territories. Sperling will be a source of guidance and support; he will, above all, be a source of accountability.

Biden said Sperling was a gifted manager, as demonstrated in his previous work for the White House; “He’s ready to get to work. In fact, he’s already hit the ground running.”

Biden has first-hand experience as he oversaw the implementation of President Obama’s $787 billion stimulus package during the 2008 economic collapse. He stated Sperling would work as he did to ensure the Rescue America Bill would be executed quickly and there would be no waste or fraud.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

