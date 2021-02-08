Super Bowl LV Tom Brady’s Rise to Greatness [Video]

Don't like to read?

Super Bowl Sunday kicked off yesterday Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home stadium. This game was advertised as being the game of the decade.

With much pageantry before the Super Bowl, the highlight of the pre-game events was the singing of “America The Beautiful” by RCA recording artist H.E.R.This soulful but yet patriotic rendition of the nation’s most popular hymn brought chills to listeners.

The coin toss was won by Kansas City, who deferred until halftime. For those that may not know what that means, the team that wins the coin toss has the option to receive the ball first or defer until the second half and receive the ball first in the second half.

In this reporter’s opinion, defenses win Super Bowls, and the best defense on the field belonged to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This defense had Patrick Mahomes running for his life the entire game. Some would say the absence of Kansas City’s offensive tackle Eric Fisher was the missing element that allowed the Bucs D-Line to rush Mahomes at will.

Super Bowl LV MVP

Tom Brady walked away with his seventh Super Bowl ring and the MVP honors, but to tell the truth, the entire Tampa Bay defensive squad, including defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, should have received the Super Bowl’s MVP Award.

Bowles’s defensive backfield held Tyreek Hill to seven catches for only 73-yards, Travis Kelce to 10 catches for 133-yards, and Patrick Mahomes to 270-yards passing, two interceptions, and three sacks. This defense held the high-powered Cheif’s offense to three field goals and zero touchdowns to top it all off.

Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Lenard Fournette, three players that the NFL had written off, showed up big time in the game. Brady threw three touchdown passes, two to Gronk and the other to Antonio Brown.

Leonard Fournette, former running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was released by the Jaguars last offseason after not finding a team to trade Fournette. Brady campaigned for all three of these players, and they all showed up and showed out.

Brady quickly squashed any notion of whether or not he was returning next year in an interview with Jim Nantz Brady said:

Yeah, we’re coming back. We’re coming back.

Written by Omari Jahi

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Erik Drost’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of The Come Up Show’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License