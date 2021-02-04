Super Bowl Parties Will Likely Result in COVID-19 Spike

Don't like to read?

Health officials warn people to forgo in-person super bowl watch parties and stay home to enjoy the game. Having a get-together could result in a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci urges people to break with tradition and limit parties to household members only.

The nation’s top infectious disease official appeared on the “Today” show, “Good Morning America,” and at the White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing to reiterate his warning: “just lay low and cool it.”

Partying with someone who “you haven’t had much contact with” is not a good decision. They could be infected with COVID-19 and spread the virus to everyone at the gathering.

Fauci acknowledges the super bowl is not a national holiday — well, not officially. He did compare the upcoming game day with other major events that caused COVID-19 infection upticks like Thanksgiving and New Year’s eve parties. He added:

Every time we do have something like this, there is always a spike.

The CDC released new guidance a week ago on attending any get-togethers, including Super Bowl watch parties. The safest way to avoid catching COVID-19 is to watch the game at home and then with household members.

COVID-19 spikes around the country that happened after the last holiday has started to slow down. Now is not the time for feigning ignorance of the warnings. It is time for perseverance and personal sacrifice for the greater good.

Even if a person is vaccinated, scientists do not yet know if an inoculated person can be infected with COVID-19 but asymptomatic. If this is the case, they could unknowingly pass the virus to others.

For those who will be attending the game in person — watching from Raymond James Stadium’s stands, both the CDC and Dr. Fauci offer the following advice: wear masks at all times and make sure to social distance.

The stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be filled to one-third its capacity on Sunday, February 7th, when they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. NPR reports the NFL has invited 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend the game — about 14,500 football fans will join them.

Another upcoming event that could become a COVID-19 superspreader is the Chinese New Year, which is celebrated from February 12th to the 27th. The event is packed with daily festivals and parades. Again, the CDC’s advice of staying home is the safest way to celebrate.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

