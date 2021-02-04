Stimulus Check Push by Biden Ignites Debate on Eligibility [Video]

Don't like to read?

President Joe Biden is igniting a debate as he pushes for coronavirus relief stimulus checks to be sent out. The debate centers around what the income starting point should be, reports The Hill on Feb. 1, 2021.

Republicans and some Democrats express the need to target any additional stimulus monies toward lower-income families. They argue that they are most in need and will quickly use the monies to give the economy the boost it needs.

Ten GOP senators presented their plan announcing relief to families and their dependents in a letter to the president.

The American people have a legitimate reason to ask if the lines determining eligibility have been drawn the right way.

Should stimulus checks be given to anybody making under a certain amount, or would a loss in income caused by the coronavirus be considered? The president stated that he was open to discussing those thoughts.

With the two disbursements of stimulus checks authorized by Congress last year, people with an income of 75,000 a year and under were eligible for the full amount. Married couples making 150,000 or less were also eligible for the full amount.

Right-leaning Tax Foundation has estimated that over ninety-percent of households filing a tax return were eligible for both rounds of stimulus payments. Those that did not file are typically lower income.

The IRS data states that about 15 percent of monies from the first round of stimulus checks went to families with $100,000 or more annual income. Concerned Republicans have met President Biden’s relief package with resistance. They question why the president is asking for another large relief bill after Congress passed a $900 billion relief package in late December 2020.

The ten GOP senator’s plan is expected to cost $300 billion less than the president’s proposal and include payments of $1,000 instead of Biden’s $1,400. The income starting point would be $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for married couples in their plan.

This stimulus meeting with the president is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

