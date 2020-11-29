Masks Are Not Political Masks Reduce COVID Spread [Video]

Almost a year has passed since the world heard about a novel-coronavirus emerging in China — now known as COVID-19. Since its onset, almost over 62 million cases have been identified worldwide, resulting in 1.5 million known deaths to date.

The United States is in the middle of its third COVID-19 spike; thus far, there have been over 13 million cases — kids are missing school, restaurants cannot seat customers, church services are online, and grandparents cannot safely spend time with their grandchildren.

The CDC COVID-19 information offers guidelines to keep oneself and others safe. The number one way to reduce the pathogen’s spreading is to wear a mask — covering the face and nose.

Yet, there a significant portion of society chooses politics over sensibility. They complain mandating mask-wearing is unconstitutional. Donald Trump eggs them on by insisting the coronavirus is a hoax and guffaws about mask wearers. His influence strongly undermines health officials’ warnings.

However, the physical evidence that the virus is contagious is overwhelming. When Texas Health Hospital Rockwall reached 120 percent capacity, Cindy Perrin called everyone in the United States to action, saying:

Forget the politics of those who are not walking hospital hallways daily and instead look at the faces of those who have for nine months. I implore you to wear a mask, limit gatherings, wash your hands, and behave responsibly. Doing so is an inconvenience…that we can all agree on, but it is simply the only thing to do.

COVID-19 Can Be Quelled

Stopping the spread begins with the individual; everyone must take COVID-19 seriously and take responsibility for quelling the spread.

Until there is a viable vaccine, and everyone is inoculated, America will not begin the arduous journey back to “normal.” Until then, paying attention to what public health officials say is the place to start.

Everyone, including anti-vaxxers and science-deniers, must be inoculated. A public health crisis — such as COVID-19 — refusing to do so will have dire consequences for the United States population.

A pandemic is no time for the “me first” attitude. Instead, choosing “my neighbor and me” is the only way forward. Maryland’s COVIDLink website explains the concept in simple terms:

Masks protect us. They can also free us. To do more of the things we like. Or to simply do the things we must do. Like work and take care of each other. The more we wear masks whenever we’re together, the sooner we can get past COVID-19, together.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNN: The number of Covid-19 cases reported each week in Florida has tripled since the state reopened; by Madeline Holcombe, Rosa Flores, and Denise Royal

CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

WFAA8: ‘Help us slow this surge’: Rockwall hospital president says occupancy rate reached 120%; by Eline de Bruijn

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Mislav Marohnić’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Statista – Creative Commons License