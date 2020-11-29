Christmas Celebrations Could Be Similar to Thanksgiving Day Festivities

With COVID-19 ravaging the world, holiday celebrations have had to be altered. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations could look a lot like Thanksgiving day festivities. Fauci made this assessment on Nov. 27, 2020.

Other scientists agree with Fauci’s hypothesis. Due to the fact that many countries are beginning to see a second wave of the virus — this would be a safe assumption.

Fauci believes that cases will persist or continue to grow throughout December, January, and February. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases believes the U.S. is at risk this holiday season. They are confident the virus will continue to infect people — at high rates — throughout the winter months.

Fauci told USA Today that he had chosen to see his three daughters over Zoom for Thanksgiving — instead of the big family dinner they usually had. He and his wife ate a quiet dinner, alone. Dr. Fauci stated they will probably be doing the same thing for Christmas.

He further commented that though Thanksgiving had to be altered; his family still enjoyed it. They are all ” looking forward to a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021.” Fauci further suggested that people “make the best of the situation,” for Christmas and New Year’s.

Celebrating Christmas During COVID Pandemic

Even with COVID-19 numbers spiking nearly three million people traveled for Thanksgiving celebrations. According to the CDC, over one million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the U.S. in just the past seven days. Holding family gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s could not only increase people’s chances of contracting the virus but the flu or cold too.

They have suggested that people hold virtual Christmas festivities. The CDC further stated any family member who lives outside of the home should be classified as a different household. For instance, a student who has been off to college.

Family members, friends, and college students pose different levels of risk. People who are holding larger events should consider all of the risks before holding it. Such as the number of attendees, workers, or volunteers.

CDC Guidelines For Christmas Celebrations

The CDC further suggests people consider the levels of COVID-19 in each community. A large number of people have been infected already just attending weddings and small parties.

People should also take into consideration the level of exposure they are risking traveling. Surfaces and air can be contaminated in gas stations, train stations, airports, and bus terminals.

Christmas parties that are held in poor ventilated areas — i.e. small enclosed spaces — pose a greater threat for contracting the virus. Not to mention how many people are planning to attend the festivities.

No matter how one chooses to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s, just remember to do it responsibly. Every little bit helps to curb the spread of this deadly virus.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CDC: Holiday Celebrations and Small Gatherings

USA Today: Fauci worries Thanksgiving may be the start of a dark holiday season if COVID-19 cases continue to soar by Adrianna Rodriguez

Inline Image by Bluerasberry Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Featured Image courtesy of Kerstin Riemer’s Pixabay Page – Creative Commons License