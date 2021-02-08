Representative Ron Wright Dies After 18 Day COVID-19 Battle

Don't like to read?

Republican Representative Ron Wright has passed away after an 18 day battle with COVID-19. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the staunch constitutional conservative died on Feb. 7, 2021.

Wright represented the 6th Congressional District in Texas. This district includes southeast Tarrant County — which includes all of Ellis and Navarro counties and most of Mansfield and Arlington. He has been serving in office since 2018.

He and his wife Susan have been admitted to the Baylor Hospital in Dallas for the past two weeks. They were admitted due to contracting COVID-19. During this time period, Wright was also being treated for lung cancer.

In a text message to Bud Kennedy — a Star-Telegram columnist — the representative noted that he was also facing pneumonia. Wright wrote this text message on January 25. He further stated at that time he thought he was “on the mend.”

A statement from the Congressman’s office stated that he “will be remembered as a constitutional conservative.” The statement further read:

He was a statesman, not an ideologue. Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn.

Wright’s office also described his “painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer.” They further said that “Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

The Governor of Texas — Greg Abbott — described Wright as a “principled leader who fought to preserve Texas values.” Abbott further said that he was a model “representative of his district.”

The Congressman was born on April 8, 1953, in Texas. He graduated from Azle High School in 1971. Afterward, he attended the University of Texas at Arlington for two years.

Before becoming a Congressman himself he served as district director and chief of staff for United States Congressman Joe Barton.

He is survived by his family and close friends. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Featured Image Courtesy of Joel Olives’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License